Karnataka

Life convict escapes from prison

Mahesh Lakshman (42), a life convict, escaped from the high security Kalaburagi Central Prison on Thursday evening.

He reportedly scaled over the compound wall to escape, according to police sources.

The prisoner escaped while he, along with other inmates, was involved in making bakery items in the prison.

Murder case

Mahesh Lakshman hailed from Brahmpur locality in Kalaburagi city was facing a murder case filed in Kalaburagi Rural Police Station nine years ago.

A case has been registered in the Farhatabad police station.

