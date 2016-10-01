Life affected as heavy rain hits Koppal

Life was thrown out of gear in Koppal town on Friday as heavy rain lashed the city for over three hours.

Knee-deep water on main roads; water gushing into houses and stalls in various localities; and overflowing of clogged open drains were common.

Traffic affected

Movement of vehicular traffic was affected as main roads turned into cesspools.

According to official soruces, Koppal received around 93 mm of rainfall. There were also reports of heavy rain in Munirabad area.

However, there were no reports of rain in Kushtagi, Gangavati and Yelburga taluks.

Areas affected

Opposite to the bus stand, Jawahar Road, Fort area, Gavi Mutt road, and Ambedkar Circle were among other localities that were affected by the rain.

Residents were striving to drain out water that had gushed into their houses. Shop owners were seen struggling to remove water that entered into their premises. Mahendra Chopra, City Municipal Council president, and Amjad Patel, member, went round the areas affected by rain.