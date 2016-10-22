Leopard captured

Officials of the Forest Department have succeeded in capturing a five-year-old leopard that had entered a pump-house at a farm at Channahalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Thursday. The rescue continued late into the night.

Basavaraj, a resident of the village, had noticed the leopard entering his pump-house around 3 p.m. He locked the pump-house and informed the officials who came with a cage and net to capture the animal. However, it did not move out. A veterinarian tranquilised it so that it could be caught and treated for injuries.