Lecturers come out with short film for students in Hassan

Lecturers of a private pre-university college have shot a film that targets students as the audience. A Sunny Morning, an educational movie, will be screened at Adichunchanagiri Community Hall in Hassan on Tuesday.

The film has been directed by J. Shivaprasad, an English lecturer and A.R. Sachidananda, a Physics lecturer, both working at B.G.S.PU College. “The movie is about attractions that disturb students in the age group of 16-18 years, primarily those in the PU colleges. We lecturers, thought of this theme and developed a script keeping the students in mind,” Mr. Sachidananda said.

The lecturers have contributed money for the making of the movie, which cost about Rs.4 lakh. “The film is about 20 minutes. Our students have acted in it,” said Mr. Sachidanand.

The movie will be released on Tuesday. Nirmalanananatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, C. Shikha, Director of PU Department, and others will participate in the event.