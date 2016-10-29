Learning management through games at Nitte

Inter-class outdoor games and sports competitions were held by incorporating management principles and practices for MBA students and staff of the Justice K.S. Hegde Institute of Management at Nitte in Udupi district on October 18.

A press release issued by the Institute here said that the objective of the event was to imbibe professionalism in all walks of life. Out of 340 students, more than 300 took part in the events and displayed their management skills through the games and sports.

Inaugurating the event, Yogeesh Hegde, Registrar, NET Campus, Nitte, said that sports and games were extremely important for MBA students for their all-round development.

K. Sankaran, director of the Institute, presided over the inaugural function. Radhakrishna Sharma, Sports and Games Faculty Coordinator, gave an overview of the event.

Games such as cricket, volley ball, throw ball, kabaddi, and tug of war matches were held for men and women simultaneously as part of the event, the release said.