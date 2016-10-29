Karnataka

Learning management through games at Nitte

MBA students taking part in sports activities at Nitte in Udupi district.

MBA students taking part in sports activities at Nitte in Udupi district.  

Inter-class outdoor games and sports competitions were held by incorporating management principles and practices for MBA students and staff of the Justice K.S. Hegde Institute of Management at Nitte in Udupi district on October 18.

A press release issued by the Institute here said that the objective of the event was to imbibe professionalism in all walks of life. Out of 340 students, more than 300 took part in the events and displayed their management skills through the games and sports.

Inaugurating the event, Yogeesh Hegde, Registrar, NET Campus, Nitte, said that sports and games were extremely important for MBA students for their all-round development.

K. Sankaran, director of the Institute, presided over the inaugural function. Radhakrishna Sharma, Sports and Games Faculty Coordinator, gave an overview of the event.

Games such as cricket, volley ball, throw ball, kabaddi, and tug of war matches were held for men and women simultaneously as part of the event, the release said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 2:52:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Learning-management-through-games-at-Nitte/article16084912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY