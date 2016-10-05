Last line of portraits

Yusuf Arakkal’s latest book and show of pen and ink portraits ‘Faces of Creativity’ throw spotlight on an illustrious list of Indian artists from Amrita Sher-Gil to Krishen Khanna, a compilation covering 135 artists. “It is my tribute to the greatest of greats of the Indian art world; an extensive collection never done before,” he had noted.

Mr. Arakkal, apart from portraiture, was also good in oil portraits. He had recalled how his art school teacher had asked him to paint Jawaharlal Nehru, while he struggled to get his eyebrows right. His teacher just took the fattest of brushes and got it perfect in one stroke. “This was the master stroke!”