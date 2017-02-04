Karnataka

Labourer killed

An agricultural labourer died while pruning trees in a coffee estate at Munnurpal near Kalasa of Mudigere taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Appaswamy, 55. He had taken an iron ladder to climb up a tree, but the ladder came in contact with a live wire, killing him on the spot. His wife Kashi has filed a complaint with the Kalasa police, who have registered an unnatural death report. The complainant has alleged negligence from the owner in giving Appaswamy an iron ladder to work with.

