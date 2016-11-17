Labour union opposes direct recruitment of hostel workers

Karnataka State Composite Hostel Workers Union, affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), has opposed the State government’s decision to remove incumbent Group D workers and filling such vacancies with fresh recruitments.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, K. Somashekhar Yadgir, State secretary of the union, said that the government decision would render around 16,000 contract labourers who had been working as cooks, watchmen, kitchen assistants and other Group D workers on contract basis at various hostels and residential schools for the last 15 years jobless.

“As per the State government notification issued on September 29, the existing 16,000 workers will be ineligible to continue in their posts that they had been in for the last 15 years. The minimum education qualification for these Group D posts is 10th standard. However, most of the incumbent workers have not completed even primary education,” he said.

He expressed concern over the future of the workers as most of them had already crossed the age of 45.

He condemned the government for not making alternative arrangements or paying compensation to incumbent workers while issuing the new recruitment order.