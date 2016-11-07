Kurubas reiterate demand for ST status

A gathering of Kuruba community members organised by the Halumatha Mahasabha at C.P. Ed. ground here on Sunday reiterated the demand for Scheduled Tribes status for all the sub-castes within the community.

The conference was kept non-political, with leaders belonging to different political parties occupying seats in the front rows of the audience. Only prominent heads of Kuruba mutts and office-bearers of the organising committee were on the dais.

The deliberations began after a procession was taken out from the Fort Circle to the venue of the event.

The speakers said that the government was not exhibiting will power to take a favourable decision on their demand because of the pressure from some political leaders.

They said that there were around 50 lakh Kurubas in the State, who were identified by different names such as Kadu Kuruba, Jenu Kuruba, and Gonda,. The Kurubas living in Kodagu district had been already included in the ST category, while the State government had recommended to the Centre to include Gondas living in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir under the ST category.

Nagaraj Acharya, a leader of the community, attributed the backwardness of the community to lack of education and unity.

He suggested that the rich and elite running educational institutions should offer free admissions to the children belonging to the Kuruba community if they were truly committed to the progress of the fellow community members.

Earlier, Basavaraj Devaru inaugurated the conference by beating the drums. He also called upon the community members to remain united if they want to achieve progress and become part of the mainstream of society.

