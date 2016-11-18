Kuruba Sangha leaders boycott Kanaka Jayanti programme in Hassan

A colourful procession of folk troupes marked the Kanaka Jayanti programme organised by the district administration here on Thursday. Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju inaugurated the procession by paying floral tributes to Kanakadasa. Many folk dancers participated in the procession, which began at the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The portrait of Kanakadasa was carried in a specially designed vehicle. Mr. Manju himself drove the vehicle.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Hassan District Kuruba Sangha boycotted the programme alleging that the district administration had not invited them.

H.S. Prakash, MLA for Hassan, in his speech, criticised the district administration for not inviting the leaders of the Kuruba community for the programme. Hassan Zilla Panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj and senior officials of the district participated in the programme.