Kumaraswamy to visit drought-hit villages

The former Chief Minister and State JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is gearing up for the winter session of the State Legislature, which commences here on November 21, will visit some of the drought-hit villages in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura starting Thursday.

JD(S) leader N.H. Konaraddi, MLA (Navalgund), said in a release on Wednesday that Mr. Kumaraswamy was undertaking the tour to take stock of the drought conditions and the measures taken up by the government to provide drinking water, fodder and job opportunities to the affected residents. Also, his tour will help him in getting feedback from the people. He will also hold meetings with workers in connection with the party candidates contesting in the byelections to zilla panchayat seats in Ramanagar in Uttar Kannada district and Hebballi of Dharwad district, the release said.

Interestingly, the tour coincides with the house-warming ceremony of his new house in Hubballi on Friday. Mr. Kumaraswamy will visit a few villages of Bagalkot and Vijayapura on Saturday, before returning to his new home for a night halt on Sunday. He will arrive at Belagavi for the session on Monday.