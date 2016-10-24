Kumaraswamy hits out at Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to comment on former Minister Srinivas Prasad’s resignation as MLA, former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said here on Monday.

He said at a press conference after visiting Hasanamba Temple “Mr. Siddaramaiah should recall what he did in 2004-05. Then he started Ahinda meetings because he could not become Chief Minister in the Janata Dal (Secular). Now what moral right does he have to comment on Srinivas Prasad?”

Mr. Siddaramaiah, in the Congress convention at Nanajangud on Saturday, had said that Mr. Srinivas Prasad left the Congress because he was removed from the Cabinet.

According to Mr. Kumaraswamy, “All politicians live in glass houses. They should be careful before commenting on others. Siddaramaiah was Deputy Chief Minister when he launched Ahinda meetings. He should have worked for the welfare of the backward classes, instead of holding conventions.”

Campaign

Answering a question, Mr.Kumaraswamy said he would campaign for Mr. Srinivas Prasad if he contested as an independent candidate in the Nanjangud by-election. “This is my personal opinion. We are yet to take a decision in the party. If Mr. Srinivas Prasad joins our party I welcome him. Even if he does not join the party but chose to contest as an independent I wish to campaign for him.”

He also criticised the Congress leaders for projecting PWD minister H.C.Mahadevappa’s son as party candidate in Nanjangud. “Earlier they were criticising JD(S) as party of Deve Gowda and his sons. Now Mahadevappa’s son is all set to contest from Nanjangud, while Siddaramaiah said if people wish his son would contest in Varuna,” he remarked.

Allegation

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP State president and former Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa "has clear information" about the money seized from an an advocate's car at Vidhana Soudha entrance recently. "There are many reports about it in the media. According to my information, Mr. Yeddyurappa knows where the money originated and where it was heading.",

When journalists asked why he could not share more information on this, he said, "You better ask Mr. Yeddyurappa. He knows it".