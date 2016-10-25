Kumaraswamy’s statement baseless: Shobha Karandlaje

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remarks on cash seized recently from a car in Vidhana Soudha were baseless and he was doing petty politics on the issue, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje told journalists in Hassan on Tuesday.

“The BJP State president Yeddyurappa had no role in the incident. The Congress is in power in the State and JD(S) has joined hands with the Congress to hold power in BBMP. Only these parties should know about this incident. Let there be an inquiry into it,” she said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, during his visit to Hassan on Monday, had said that Mr. Yeddyurappa was well aware of the cash being carried by an advocate. The media should ask him for more information on the source of the money and where it was heading, Mr. Kumaraswamy had added.

Vidhana Soudha police had seized Rs.1.97 crore from an advocate’s car on Friday.