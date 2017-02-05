Krishna will join BJP soon, says Yeddyurappa

Veteran leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who quit the Congress on January 28, will “soon” join the Bharatiya Janata Party, claimed the party’s State president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

Mr. Yeddyurappa exuded confidence saying he had “almost agreed” to join the party at his recent meetings with leaders, and it would be finalised after one more round of discussions, possibly on Sunday

‘No decision yet’

However, Mr. Krishna’s office told reporters in Bengaluru that Mr. Krishna would like to convey that “he has not joined any party and will let people know about his political decisions. He had not taken any decision yet”.

Interacting with media representatives in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said the senior leader had a “lot of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and “had great confidence that the Mr. Modi-led government would do something good for the country.”

Sources close to Mr. Krishna said he would “clarify everything in a day or two”.