Koragas withdraw dharna after Minister’s promise

Members of the Koragara Zilla Samiti, who had been staging a dharna in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner for the past three days demanding better facilities for the community, withdrew their agitation on Wednesday after the Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, promised to look into their demands.

Addressing the protesters here, Susheela Nada, a forum leader, said the State government should implement the recommendations of the Mohammed Peer Report, especially with regard to healthcare facilities.

A comprehensive health survey of the community should be undertaken as the community population has been decreasing with every passing decade, she said.

Bogra Koraga, president of the samiti, said the Korga community was one of the 51 communities in the State declared as “particularly vulnerable tribal groups” by the Union government in 1984.

The Union and State governments have launched several schemes for the welfare of the community, all of which were being implemented through the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP). The schemes include provision of nutritious food, payment for treatment at private hospitals, providing tuition to children in the community, organising preparatory camps for SSLC students, and giving support for pursuing higher education through the ITDP Department. However, officials of are now not in a position to implement these programmes as grants have not been coming in for the past few months, Mr. Koraga said.

Mr. Madhwaraj visited the protesters and promised to call a meeting of officials soon and try to resolve all their grievances. He also promised to urge the government to release funds for the welfare of the community.