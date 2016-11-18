Konanuru GP polls: Prohibitory orders clamped

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Konanuru Gram Panchayat (GP) limits on Friday in view of the elections for the posts of president and vice-president of the panchayat scheduled for the day. Additional Deputy Commissioner K.M. Janaki has issued the orders as per the Section 144 of the CrPC.

Following the order, assembly of the public, carrying of lethal weapons and processions have been barred in the panchayat limits between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight on the day.

The term of the current president and vice-president ended on November 8. Leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) have maintained that according to the rules, the elections should have been held before the term of the elected members in the office ended. The administration fixed the dates for the election only after JD(S) leaders staged protests under the leadership of the former MLA, A.T. Ramaswamy, in Hassan last week.

Meanwhile, the former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, in a press conference here on Thursday, alleged that the Congress leaders were trying to get the seats in the Konanur GP elections for their supporters through undemocratic means. “The Congress leaders have filed a case alleging that JD(S) supporter Shobha had furnished a false caste certificate to claim Scheduled Tribe tag in the GP elections. Hassan district in-charge Minister A. Manju is behind such allegations. The Congress wants to win the election by filing a false case against the JD(S) supporter,” he said. Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank president Honnavalli Satish said the JD(S) supporter did belong to the ST category. However, the officials, dancing to the tunes of the district Minister, had registered a case against her, he added.

“We are making efforts to ensure that she is allowed to vote in the elections,” he added.

