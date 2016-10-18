Kolar hospital turns battlefield as families clash over land

The premises of Sri Narasimha Raja (SNR) District Hospital in Kolar town turned a battleground after two families clashed with each other over a piece of land, on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., two men, who had walked into the hospital premises seeking treatment for an injury that they had sustained earlier in the family fight, were attacked by men wielding iron rods and wooden logs, as panic-stricken patients and their attendants watched in horror. The police said the attack was carried out by relatives of Venkatappa, who had earlier been brought to the hospital after he was stabbed by his relative Gopalappa and his associates over the land dispute.

Minutes after Venkatappa was shifted out of SNR hospital to a private hospital in the outskirts of the town, Gopalappa, along with his son Satish, entered the government hospital claiming they too were injured.

Venkatappa’s relatives, who were still on the hospital premises, attacked the duo with wooden logs and iron rods, the police said.

One person stabbed

Tracing the dispute, the Kolar police said Gopalappa and Venkatappa, who were distant relatives, had been fighting over the land in Karanjikatte locality.

On Monday, Gopalappa, his sons — Satish and Venkatesh — and son-in-law Rajendra, residents of Kilaripet, allegedly barged into the residence of Venkatappa in Shanthinagar and got into a heated argument. In the melee, Venkatappa was stabbed. He was rushed to SNR Hospital.

“Two teams have been formed to nab other culprits who are absconding. Gopalappa and Satish, the accused as well as victims of the clash, have been admitted to the hospital. Action will be taken once they have recovered,” Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath told The Hindu .

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at the residences of those involved in the clash at Shanthinagar and Kilaripet, as well as the disputed plot of land at Karanjikatte, she added.