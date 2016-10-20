Kittur gets ready for cultural fest

The historical Kittur Fort, the seat of the erstwhile princely state of Kittur ruled by Rani Chennamma in the early 19th century, is being readied for ‘Kittur Utsav-2016’, the annual cultural extravaganza organised by the district administration and the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The three-day event will begin on Sunday.

The State-sponsored festival is organised to celebrate ‘Vijayothsava’, the heroic battle the queen of Kittur fought against the British army in 1824. Since then, her historic deeds have celebrated in songs and stories.

This time of year is festive for the residents Kittur town of Bailhongal taluk, situated along the Pune-Bengaluru NH-4, and for the large number people from adjoining villages and towns who converge at Kittur to watch the cultural programmes depicting various art forms and sports native to north Karnataka and other parts of the State.

The festivities were symbolically set off last Sunday with Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi offering ceremonial puja at the memorial of Rani Chennamma in Bailhongal town before flagging off the ‘Vijay Jyoti’.

The main events will commence with the arrival of the Vijay Jyoti, after travelling through all the 10 taluks of the district, in Kuttur town on the morning of October 23. After according a ceremonial reception to the Vijay Jyoti, a grand cultural rally will be flagged off at 10 a.m.

Later in the evening, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa will inaugurate the cultural festivities at 7 p.m. at the huge pandal erected on the fort premises.

The State government has sanctioned Rs. 30 lakh for the festivities, said Vidyavathi Bhjantri, assistant director, Department of Kannada and Culture.

All about it

It will be on from

October 23 to 25.

A huge pandal with 6,000 chairs and a big stage measuring 140x260 ft has been erected.

Sports events on

Oct. 24: Bicycle race for men and women, 7 a.m.; open volleyball competitions for men and women, 11 a.m. onwards; open kabbadi competitions, 12 noon onwards.

Sports events on

Oct. 25: Open marathon, 7 a.m.; stone-lifting contest, 11 a.m.; wrestling bouts for men & women, from 2 p.m.

Valedictory function at 7 p.m. on

October 25