Kids give a free rein to imagination at The Hindu Young World painting contest in Kalaburagi

Young artists from three schools in Kalaburagi spent time excitedly giving their imagination a splash of colour at the Appa Public School’s conference hall here on Wednesday. They were participating in the 17th edition of The Hindu Young World Painting Contest, organised by The Hindu Group of Publications in association with THYROCARE, Mumbai and regional partner Appa Group of Institutions.

The competition was categorised into two sections: Juniors for those studying in classes IV, V and VI and seniors for classes VII, VIII and IX students. Over 225 students from three different schools – Sharanabasaveshwar Residential (SBR) School, Aryan School and Appa Public School – participated in the contest. After the spot registrations at the venue, three topics for each category were announced and students were asked to pick up one. They were given two hours to complete their work.

Each painting appeared to be unique in-itself and displayed an unimaginable strength of imagination of the young minds.

Prof V.G. Andani, former chairman of Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy and his associate and two times President’s medal winning art teacher Sheshrao Biradar minutely examined each painting and finally picked 20 most striking paintings for a prize. From the short-listed paintings, they then selected three from each category for first, second and third prizes and recommended the rest for consolation prizes.

In Juniors category, Shivashankar M. Ghote, a Class VI student from Aryan Public School, Y. Sneha, a Class VI student from SBR School and Janvi A. Gogri, a Class V student from SBR School emerged as first, second and third prize winners respectively. Smriti, Roshni, Vaishnavi, Jyotsna, Sangeeta, Sristi and Atharva were given consolatory prizes in the category.

In the seniors category, Pradeep H Rathod, a Class VII student, Shankar Gowda B. Patil, a Class IX student, Shilpa V. Reddy, a Class IX students – all from SBR School secured the top three slots respectively. Joha, Amul, Shashank, Soujanya, Nitesh, Husna and Mallikarjun received consolation prize. Besides, every participant received participation certificates.

Shivananda, a father of one of the participants, opined that the topics provided for the contest were educative.

“Such healthy competition is very helpful in bringing out the hidden talents in children. I thank The Hindu Group, Thyrocare and Appa Group of Institutions for providing such opportunity,” Maheshwari Kattimani, a mother of one of the participants, told The Hindu.

Hireman Rathod, whose son won the first prize in seniors category, cautioned that such competitions should not affect students’ study in any way.

Shankaragowda, principal of Appa Public School, coordinated the entire event. The Hindu Group’s representatives K.V. Ravi Kumar, Senior Divisional Manager (Circulation) and Shiva Shanker, Assistant Regional Manager (Circulation) were present.