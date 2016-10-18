Kharge pulls up RITES officials for delay in work on varsity campus

The former Union Minister and Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge pulled up RITES for the inordinate delay in completing the Phase II works of construction of buildings to house different departments in the Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district and asked the officials of RITES to utilise all the Rs. 50 crore before the end of December this year to enable the university to get funds for the Phase III works on the main campus.

Mr. Kharge who, accompanied by the district in-charge and Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, inspected the various works taken up by RITES on the main campus and later reviewed the progress of works on Monday.

Mr. Kharge also did not hide his disappointment over the failure of the officials to utilise the funds provided by the government and complete the works as per schedule.

Referring to the fears expressed by university vice-chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah that the university may be denied Rs. 130 crore due for taking up Phase III works on the campus due to the failure of RITES to utilise Rs. 50 crore released under Phase II works, Mr. Kharge said that RITES should ensure that Rs. 50 crore available with them is utilised before the end of December this year and utilisation certificates given to enable the university to get Rs. 130 crore for Phase III works.

He also pointed out a few sub-standard works executed by RITES during his visit to the spot and directed the officials to take corrective measures and if required, replace the sub-standard portion of the construction work.

Referring to the construction of pre-fabricated buildings taken up by the university, particularly to use them as hostel buildings on the main campus, Mr. Kharge said that the university authorities should avoid the construction of buildings using pre-fabricated material, which has very little life, and instead take up construction of permanent buildings with high concrete roofs to help withstand heatwave conditions.