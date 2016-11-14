Kasturba Hospital coordinates organ harvesting

Doctors from Manipal harvested the heart valves, liver, and kidneys of a brain dead patient here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Kasturba Hospital here, Lawrence Selvaraj (39), a constable with the Rapid Action Force, was admitted to the department of neurosurgery, with head injury after he had giddiness resulting in fall. He suffered a brain haemorrhage.

He was declared as brain dead by four senior doctors as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994, at 1 p.m. on November 10 (Thursday).

The second declaration was at 8 p.m. on the same day. Lawrence had joined service with the Department of Police in 1998. His father had also served earlier at the Brahmavar police station. Lawrence is survived by wife and two young kids. The family members voluntarily came forward to donate the viable organs.

After the approval of the Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka for Transplantation, the heart valves, corneas, kidney and liver were harvested by the surgical team at 6.42 a.m. on Friday.

These donated organs would help the save the lives of three persons. The heart valves and liver were transported to Bengaluru and a kidney to Mangaluru, to be transplanted to patients in the hospital there, through a Green Corridor arranged by Police Department.

The harvesting surgery was performed by Arun Chawla, Padmaraj Hegde and Zeeshan from the department of urology, Kasturba Hospital. Anitha Shenoy from Department of Anaesthesia and Ravindra Prabhu from Department of Nephrology, supported the process.

“This was the fifth organ donation programme from brain dead patients in Kasturba Hospital and third in a week’s time. I hope this creates awareness among people about eye and organ donation,” said M. Dayananda, medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital.

