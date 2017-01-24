Karnataka gears up for MR vaccination drive

The government is gearing up for the first combined Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive to be held between February 7 and 28 across the State.

Administration of vaccination is mandatory for all students in government schools and children in anganwadis aged between nine months and 15 years.

Explaining the preparations made for combined vaccination, Health and Family Welfare Minister R. Ramesh Kumar and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait said vaccination would be administered to 1.65 crore children in the age groups between 9 months and 15 years.

The State has recorded 30,282 cases of measles. The World Health Organisation and UNICEF have supported the vaccination drive.

On a priority basis, the vaccination is to be administered first in all government schools and anganwadi centres. Later, the drive would be taken up in aided and private schools, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Sait said.

Every school will have a nodal officer for smooth conduct of the campaign. Awareness would be created among children and parents about the necessity of injecting the vaccination. Some reputed schools have objected this drive, the Ministers said.

Schools have been told to prepare a list of students younger than 15 on their rolls. They have also been asked to identify a nodal officer in each school, assign a teacher for each section, and conduct an orientation for the staff. “Apart from these measures, schools have to create awareness on measles and rubella among students,” said Mr. Kumar.

A large number of health workers including medical officers, village health nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives, nurses and community health nurses have been roped in for successful implementation of the drive.

There is a small chance that children develop fever or vomiting symptoms after administration of the vaccine. Vaccine would administered in the presence of doctors, Mr. Sait said.