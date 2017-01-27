Karnataka’s taxi policy runs counter to Central guidelines

Karnataka’s Transport Department has issued a notice asking why shared rides in taxis using apps should not be declared illegal, since the service may be violating the operating principle of a taxicab. Applied to Bengaluru, notorious for its traffic congestion, it means removing a ‘green’ alternative to personal cars. Shared services are represented mainly by UberPool and Ola Share.

Karnataka’s approach runs counter to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways committee report on ‘Taxi Policy Guideline to Promote Urban Mobility’ issued in December 2016, which the Ministry has accepted. Internationally, research points to wider social benefits of shared urban mobility. The issue has many dimensions.

Karnataka’s rationale

Permits for taxis are only for point-to-point rides, and not for shared rides. In 2016, the State issued the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, but they deal primarily with passenger concerns, vehicle and driver regulation. Drivers complain that they do not make enough money now, especially on shared rides.

What the Union Ministry committee says: In order to provide cheaper travel solutions and to reduce the number of cars, sharing of seats may be allowed on aggregator-based taxis with the express consent of passengers.

The Centre says ‘severe congestion and pollution’ is costing the country Rs. 60,000 crore annually’ and ‘half of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are in India, a major reason for which is uncontrolled growth of car [ownership].’ Car ownership has grown due to ‘lack of reliable and convenient alternatives.’

The States should therefore ‘lower entry barriers to commercial taxi operators and aggregators’, and promote opportunities for unemployed youth, the MoRTH panel says.

Push for alternatives

The Centre is also keen to ‘encourage and permit new forms of urban mobility like bike sharing and e-rickshaws.’ Liberalising the overall industry and embracing technology are among the goals.

The International Association of Public Transport, known as UITP, which has represented large bus and rail operators, recently issued a policy paper acknowledging the role of shared vehicles and autonomous vehicle technology. These should be integrated with public transport operators (such as Bengaluru’s bus operator BMTC, a UITP member, Namma Metro, and all urban operators) to cut congestion and pollution, improve traffic efficiency and parking, and making more space available for other purposes.

Research in Lisbon (Portugal) for the International Transport Forum representing 57 member-countries found transport services operated using on-demand facility provided improved access to employment and education. Costs of public transport could be cut by 50 per cent using shared vehicles. The majority of private cars would be redundant, the ITF study found.

Urbanisation impact

To decongest cities, UITP says the ideal policy is CoMo, or Combined Mobility.

Strengthen the backbone, such as Bengaluru’s BMTC/Metro and similar networks in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and make regulatory changes to plug in shared taxis, bicycles and shared bikes, car pools and ride sharing.

Use Real Time Passenger Information and adopt open data policies to create apps that link buses, trains and shared taxis.