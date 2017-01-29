Kambala supporters take out march in Moodbidri against ban

Hundreds of people marched with 300 he-buffaloes at Moodbidri town in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday demanding lifting of the ban on kambala (slush track he-buffalo race) here on Saturday. They stopped short of holding a race as there is a High Court stay on conducting the rural sport.

About 150 pairs of kambala buffaloes were brought to the maidan in this tourist town— known for the Thousand Pillar Jain basadi (temple) — on lorries from Kasaragod, Kerala, in the south, and Baindoor, Udupi district, in the north. They assembled at Kadalakere, one of the venues where the annual Koti-Chennaya kambala is usually held.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Jodukere Kambala Samiti did not let the buffaloes either walk or run on their own in the slush track. In fact, as a precaution, the samiti had closed the entry to the slush track with iron gates as there were fears that some owners might make the buffaloes run.

Speaking on the occasion, Barkuru Shantarama Shetty, president of the samiti, said that kambala supporters had faith in the judiciary and did not want to violate the court verdict.

He said they would wait for the January 30 hearing to decide on the future course of action.

Gunapala Kadamba, founder and president, Kambala Conservation, Management and Training Academy, said the animal rights activists have not studied kambala thoroughly. It is not fair to equate kambala with jallikattu of Tamil Nadu. There has not been a single instance of death, either of handlers or buffaloes, during kambala in its history, he said. Naveen D. Padil, noted Tulu theatre and comedy actor, wondered if activists would now come in the way of using elephants in Mysuru Dasara as taming the elephants involved “violence”. He also questioned the activists for not raising a hue and cry against horse racing.