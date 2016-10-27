Kalash Furniture & Handicrafts – The Furniture Paradise

KALASH is a furniture shop which has unique range of wooden furniture, which solely believe in providing customer satisfaction in whatever services we provide. With this in mind KALASH has developed and marketed a wide range of services, all founded in the same basic philosophy of Imagination, ideas and Creativity.

KALASH wants everyone to have the furniture they really love. So KALASH offer great value prices and savings throughout the year. We dedicated to bring you exclusive offerings, even more choice and quality that you won't find anywhere else.

At KALASH Furnitures you can experience amazing collections of elegant and esthetic furnitures for home, office and outdoor, imported from all around the globe mainly Thailand, Indonesia,.etc at an incredible price range and customization to customer requirements too. KALASH Furnitures assures international standards of quality and esthetics. KALASH furniture brings you elegance, ultimate comfort and admiration with honest pricing policy. KALASH continuously explores, set new benchmarks and bring about paradigm change, thus keeping our organization always ahead of the curve. Our customers keep raising the bar and expect us to exceed their expectations, providing us an opportunity to think differently and act differently; to innovate and deliver value-added products and services.

Kalash has earned a well-deserved reputation for its track record in implementing and completing top quality products in time and with customer satisfaction. Since inception, we have aimed at offering our clients a quality range of products that is at par with the international standards. Our manufactured range is stringently checked at each and every stage on quality parameters so as to make sure that quality is not compromised at any stage. Right from the designing, to manufacturing and to polishing, quality is maintained in all our work process. Further, our team of quality analysts strictly monitors the quality on various parameters in order to offer our clients with a flawless range that is unmatchable in terms of design and finish. In addition to this, we ensure that our manufactured range is checked on the following parameters Symmetry of Design, Polishing & finishing, Color Combination & Coating & painting. Looking forward to rendering our services for a long and faithful relationship with you. Have a Nice Time.

For further details : Contact : 0821-2301632 / 9980909176