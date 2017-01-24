Kalasa-Banduri: Bandh total in Navalgund

A bandh was observed in Navalgund town, which has been the epicentre of the farmers’ agitation demanding early resolution for the Mahadayi dispute, on Monday.

The bandh call was given by the Malaprabha, Mahadayi, Kalasa-Banduri Horata Okkuta Kendra Samiti. The bandh was total and peaceful. But the ‘jail bharo’ agitation planned by the farmers flopped as the police did not arrest anyone. The farmers from Navalgund, Hubballi, Hebsur, Kiresur, Padesur, Gobbaragumpi, Algawadi and other villages took out a rally demanding implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project and withdrawal of cases against farmers.

The town wore a deserted look as farmers’ organisation and business establishments extended support to it and shops remained closed from dawn to dusk. While vehicles did not ply on roads, people too remained indoor fearing violence. Even government offices remained closed.

The Police Department had made security arrangements to avoid untoward incidents. Special police forces from six districts were deployed. According to the police, four superintendents of police, 11 deputy superintendents of police, 22 police inspectors, 20 police sub-inspectors, 22 assistant sub-inspectors, 12 platoons of District Armed Reserve Police, 10 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and 700 police personnel were deployed.

Farmers’ leader Lokanath Hebsur, who addressed a gathering, demanded withdrawal of cases filed against farmers who participated in similar agitation a few months ago. He alleged that officials had harassed farmers by seeking externment orders against those who have been booked.

Siddhalinga Swami, seer of the Tontadarya Mutt of Gadag, condemned the lackadaisical attitude of politicians, especially Members of Parliament from the State.

Navalgund MLA N.H. Konareddy, and farmers’ leaders Veeranna Malagi and Subashgowda Patil were present.