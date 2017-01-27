Karnataka

Kalaburagi theatre festival begins on Monday

Kalaburagi Sankranti Sambrama, a three-day theatre festival, would be organised at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir here from Monday. The festival would be organised by Rangatorana, a theatre group.

On the first day, Bahumukhi authored by Vivek Shanbhag and directed by Megha Sameer would be staged at 6.30 p.m. Next day, on the occasion of Jnanpith Award winner D.R. Bendre’s 120th birth anniversary, Saayo Aata, directed by Mandya Ramesh would be staged. On concluding day, Mandya Ramesh-directed Chora Charana Das would be staged. The entry fee starts from Rs. 100 for one show and Rs. 200 for all the three shows.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Kappagallu Prabhudeva, secretary of Rangatorana, said that three shows of Saayo Aata, a children’s drama, have been planned on all the days exclusively for children. For details, contact: 8147377109 and 9964341089.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:14:06 AM |

