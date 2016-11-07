Kalaburagi-Chittapur stretch of NH 150 may be ready by March

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the work on the 34-km stretch between Kalaburagi and Chittapur on National Highway 150 is expected to be completed within five months. He was speaking to media representatives after paying a surprise visit to the construction spot near Shahabad, around 28 km from Kalaburagi, on Wednesday.

As per the information he provided, the 34-km stretch between Kalaburagi and Chittapur is being taken up in two packages. Of this, work taken up on a 25-km stretch between Kalaburagi and Bankur Cross at a cost of Rs. 57 crore and the remaining stretch between Bankur Cross and Chittapur being taken up at a cost of Rs. 67 crore is almost completed.

“ Half of the work on the stretch is completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed within five months and the entire stretch is expected to be thrown open for public use by March next,” he said.