Kage bail plea: order on Jan. 25

The application seeking bail for Kagwad (Athani taluk) MLA Bharamagouda alias Raju Kage, four of his family members and the driver accused in a case of assault on Congress worker Vivek Shetty, has been posted for order on January 25.
The matter came up for arguments before the Principal District & Sessions Court here on Monday afternoon which listened to the arguments of the prosecution and defence counsel.
A team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Gadadi had arrested Kage and others near Pune late on January 18 in connection with the assault carried out at Ugar of Athani taluk on January 1.
The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody till February 1 and subsequently housed in Gokak Jail.
