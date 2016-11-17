KSRTC driver alleges harassment, attempts suicide

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver, attached to the Mandya depot, reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide late on Tuesday, alleging harassment by his senior officers.

H.D. Mohan (38), of Chandagalu, the driver, was admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital and is said to be out of danger now. While he levelled the allegation of harassment against Mandya Divisional Controller M. Deepak Kumar, KSRTC officials said his “rash” driving and a subsequent quarrel with drivers of other vehicles led to the incident. Mr. Mohan has not filed a complaint against anyone.

Road rage

Speaking to presspersons on Wednesday, Mr. Mohan said on Tuesday night, he had braked suddenly when the bus reached the welcome arch on the outskirts of Mandya. Cars behind the bus barely missed getting into accidents. One of the drivers, B. Avinash of Pandavapura, picked up a quarrel with the driver and accused him of using filthy language.

The issue was brought to the notice of senior officials at the bus stand where Mr. Mohan was allegedly insulted in front of others. “Unable to bear the humiliation I tried to end my life,” Mr. Mohan said.

Rash driving

However, sources at the KSRTC said that Mr. Mohan was driving the vehicle in a rash manner and had blocked other vehicles till the KSRTC bus stand. Mr. Avinash and others surrounded him at the bus stand and questioned his reckless driving.

Senior officials heard of the problem and instructed Mr. Mohan to obey traffic rules, sources said. However, soon after the meeting he consumed pesticide.