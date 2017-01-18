KSEEB waiting for PU Board to install CCTV cameras?

Is the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) waiting for the PU Board to install CCTV cameras at the examination centres? According to officials of the Education Department who, on the condition of anonymity, said the KSEEB may be waiting for the PU Board to install CCTV cameras as the PU Board makes use of many SSLC examination centres to conduct second PU examinations not only in Mysuru but in many other places too.

The PU Board had issued a circular a few days ago making it mandatory to install the CCTV cameras in all examination centres in the wake of two question paper leaks and other examination malpractices. Hence, the sources said, the SSLC Board wanted to adopt a wait-and-see policy to save money.

Over 40,560 students, including 22,350 girls, have enrolled for the SSLC examinations this year.