KRS water level dips by 1 ft in 24 hours

The water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) near Srirangapatna decreased by about 1ft in the last 24 hours following discharge of water. The level was 89.9 ft. at 7 p.m. on Monday and stood at 88.75 ft on Tuesday evening.

An officer at Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) told The Hindu that the outflow was at the rate of 8,670 cusecs, while the inflow was at the rate of 1,093 cusecs during the same period. According to the officer, the live storage of the reservoir was 7 tmcft.

Meanwhile, farmers, defying the prohibitory order, launched a protest outside the entrance of the reservoir late on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah extended prohibitory orders across Mandya, Malavalli, Maddur, Srirangapatna, and Pandavapura taluks till October 6. The district administration cancelled the annual Srirangapatna Dasara festival scheduled for October 5 and 6. The Raitha Sangha has decided to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Dasara on October 11 to protest against the water release.