KRRS to organise dharnas on Nov. 2

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha will organise dharnas in front of the residences of all MLAs in Bidar district on November 2, seeking a special package for flood-affected farmers.
KRRS district president Mallikarjun Swamy told presspersons here on Monday that heavy rain had damaged both Kharif and Rabi crops in the district.
Their demands include complete farm loan waiver, compensation of Rs. 12,500 per acre, and instructions to banks to withdraw repayment notices issued to farmers. They want automatic settlement of crop loss relief claims and said that they do not favour the system of farmers registering complaints through a helpline. “We want the government to release Rs. 25 crore to help Bidar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane start crushing sugarcane,” Mr. Swamy said.
‘Heavy rain had damaged both
Kharif and Rabi
crops in Bidar
district’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor