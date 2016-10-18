KRRS to organise dharnas on Nov. 2

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha will organise dharnas in front of the residences of all MLAs in Bidar district on November 2, seeking a special package for flood-affected farmers.

KRRS district president Mallikarjun Swamy told presspersons here on Monday that heavy rain had damaged both Kharif and Rabi crops in the district.

Their demands include complete farm loan waiver, compensation of Rs. 12,500 per acre, and instructions to banks to withdraw repayment notices issued to farmers. They want automatic settlement of crop loss relief claims and said that they do not favour the system of farmers registering complaints through a helpline. “We want the government to release Rs. 25 crore to help Bidar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane start crushing sugarcane,” Mr. Swamy said.

