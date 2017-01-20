Karnataka

KRRS dharna against cut in subsidy for polyhouses

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a dharna in front of the office of Horticulture Department here on Friday, condemning the government’s decision to cut the subsidies being given to polyhouses and also demanding release of arrears to farmers.

The government had announced a subsidy of 90% to Dalits and 75% to general category farmers for taking up polyhouse farming under the Krishi Bhagya scheme in 2015-16. However it slashed the subsidies by an order, leaving farmers in the lurch, the outfit alleged.

A number of farmers have taken loans to take up polyhouse farming based on the assurance of subsidies by the government. They are now in trouble, KRRS State vice-president K. Narayana Gowda said.

In a memorandum submitted to the government, the KRRS urged the government to roll back its order and continue the subsidy.

