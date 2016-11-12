JD(S) members lock up Karnataka Minister’s office

Building pressure on Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait to quit after he was allegedly caught seeing “objectionable” pictures of women on his cellphone during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Raichur, Janata Dal (Secular) legislators on Friday locked his office at the Vidhana Soudha.

JD (S) MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Puttanna, Saravana and other leaders later staged a protest demanding his resignation.

Mr. Horatti declared that the JD (S) would stage a Statewide protest if the Minister did not resign immediately.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would “speak to the Minister” on Saturday and decide on the next course of action.