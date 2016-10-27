Inquiry sought into Dalit woman’s death

Residents of Sanaba village in Pandavapura taluk and members of some Dalit organisations on Wednesday demanded a high-level inquiry into the murder of a Dalit woman who was found dead on August 25.

They took out a protest march from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, where they staged a demonstration demanding stern action against the accused.

The protesters, demanding a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or other high-level agencies, alleged that the victim was gang-raped and murdered by some upper caste members who have financial and political clout. The police have registered a case only under some sections of the Indian Penal Code, but the accused should be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the protesters said.

The agitators also raised slogans against the police and alleged that they were shielding the accused.