Indira Gandhi remembered

Mandya District Congress Committee presidentM.S. Atmananda and others at a programme marking the 32nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at the committee office in Mandya on Monday.

The Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC) on Monday remembered the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 32nd death anniversary with a host of political leaders paying tribute to her.

M.S. Atmananda, MDCC president and a former Minister, inaugurated the programme with a floral tribute to the portrait of Indira Gandhi at the Committee office.

Remembering the former Prime Minister, Mr. Atmananda said that she had formulated and implemented several programmes for the welfare of the general public and also to build a strong nation. She had launched a 20-point programme and a series of other schemes to make the country strong, self-reliant and to improve production besides eradicating poverty and illiteracy, he said.

Her work will be remembered by future generations, Mr. Atmananda reiterated.

Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) president H.C. Bore Gowda, G.S. Anjana Srikanth, president of the MDCC women’s wing, city wing president Mohammed Zabiuallah, Narasappa, Vijayalakshmi, Nirmala Chikke Gowda and others were present.

