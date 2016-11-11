In some banks, no account, no exchange

A few banks on Thursday turned away people who had come to exchange the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, because they had no accounts in those banks.

The Reserve Bank order clearly states that the notes can be exchanged at any bank as long as a valid ID proof is submitted along with the mandated form. Many banks in the city, including Punjab National Bank, which was visited by this correspondent for a reality check, were giving the public fresh notes without asking whether they have accounts there.

When contacted, Mysuru district lead bank manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that he has not come across such an instance. However, he promised to verify the claim.

“All banks and post offices are supposed to exchange the notes irrespective of whether the person has an account there. I have told this to all the branches and people need not worry,” he said.

He said most banks are working for extra hours to clear the rush, and branches of State Bank of Mysore have been told to work till 6 p.m.

