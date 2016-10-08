In-principle approval for building RoBs

KOPPAL:The State government has given in-principle approval for construction of several railway overbridges (RoB) and Rail under bridges (RuB) in various railway divisions of South Western Railway (SWR).

Two RoBs in Koppal district — Koppal-Ginigera at level crossing number 66, Ginigera-Munirabad level crossing number 72 —, Ballari Cantonment level crossing number 109 and Belagavi level crossing number 386, are among the 27 proposed in the State. These four come under the Hubballi division.

These bridges will be constructed on a 50:50 cost sharing ratio between Railways and the State government. In a letter giving approval, the State government has said that the construction of bridges could be taken up subject to the condition that SWR could proceed further only after submitting the estimates and obtaining administrative approval from the Infrastructure Development department.

Karadi Sanganna, Koppal MP, in a press release, has thanked the union and State governments for approving two rail bridges in Koppal district.