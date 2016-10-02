The blazing heat atop the Chamundi Hills coupled with long distance that one has to trek from the parking area or bus stand to reach the temple was taking a toll on the senior citizens. But the battery operated buggy contributed by the TVS Motors Company Ltd. three months ago came in handy for many of them. A free service for the senior citizens and the specially-abled, it is gaining in popularity given the distance one has to trek and the vehicle makes innumerable number of trips daily. It had a busy day on Saturday.
In popular demand
