Impose fine on vendors using plastic: Yadgir DC

Deputy Commissioner Khushboo Goel Chowdhary has directed the officials concerned to impose a fine on those vendors found selling plastic bags to customers in order to make the district plastic-free.

The State government has imposed a ban on the manufacture and sale of plastic. Addressing a meeting on Saturday, she said that the ban was imposed after incidents of animals eating plastic products were reported.

“The officials should be given clear instructions to take all possible measures to prevent the sale and use of plastic products,” she said.

— Correspondent