Karnataka

Impose fine on vendors using plastic: Yadgir DC

Deputy Commissioner Khushboo Goel Chowdhary has directed the officials concerned to impose a fine on those vendors found selling plastic bags to customers in order to make the district plastic-free.

The State government has imposed a ban on the manufacture and sale of plastic. Addressing a meeting on Saturday, she said that the ban was imposed after incidents of animals eating plastic products were reported.

“The officials should be given clear instructions to take all possible measures to prevent the sale and use of plastic products,” she said.

— Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 1:22:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Impose-fine-on-vendors-using-plastic-Yadgir-DC/article16437972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY