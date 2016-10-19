Implementation of revised pay scale sought

Contract labourers with the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) and Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) have urged the State government to initiate measures to implement the revised pay scale.

The Labour Department increased the salary of civic workers associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other urban local bodies (ULB) on August 4, 2016. Likewise, the salaries of contract labourers with the water board was hiked. However, the government has not taken any steps to ensure they get the revised pay they said.

On Tuesday, pourakarmikas staged a demonstration near Sir M. Visvesvaraya Statue, off the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The agitators urged the ULBs to allocate sufficient funds in their annual budgets for pourakarmikas.

The agitators have also demanded breakfast, health and other social service benefits from the government and ULBs.