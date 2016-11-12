INCOMEX-2016 in Hubballi next month

: The fifth edition of INCOMEX-2016, a five-day industrial and commerce exhibition organised by Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Department of Industry and Commerce, will be held in Hubballi from December 2.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli told presspersons here recently that this event would be held at the multi-purpose exhibition centre at Amargol APMC Yard. The main objective behind organising this event was to attract entrepreneurs to set up their units in this part of the region and construct a bridge between manufacturers and consumers, he said.

This event would also include a German pavilion for investors and buyers from Germany. This event is being organised once in four years. Union Large and Medium Scale Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar will inaugurate the event, while Commerce Minister Nirmala Seetharam would be the chief guest. Major and Medium Industry Minister R.V. Deshpande would preside over the function, he added.

KCCI president Ramesh Patil said that INCOMEX-2016 would be of international-level this time, as Germany would be the partner-country. SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries are also being invited. To expand IT industry to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the State, IT-BT Department, in association with KCC&I, is conducting the event, he said.

INCOMEX-2016 would focus on the manufacturing sector in the region, including industries based on agriculture and horticulture. Of the 450 stalls to be put up, around 50 would be reserved for start-ups. Vendor development programmes, seminars, lectures and other programmes would be held, in addition to showcasing industrial growth and potential of the region.

The State government has sponsored Rs. 30 lakh to host the event. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated INCOMEX-2016 website (www.incomex2016.com).