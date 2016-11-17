IMA members take out rally

The Kalaburagi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the Union government’s move to scrap the Medical Council of India and replace it with the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Association members, doctors and students of different medical colleges and doctors took out a rally and gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday and raised slogans against the BJP government’s move and termed the dissolution of MCI as undemocratic.

Association president Kiran Deshmukh said that the Union government has gone ahead with its decision to scrap the MCI and replace it with the National Medical Commission, a nominated body.

Instead of the government bringing in NMC, the members said, the government could implement suitable amendments to the MCI Act without compromising its autonomy.