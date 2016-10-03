ICCRAES-16 from tomorrow

The Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering will host a two-day International Conference on Current Research and Applicatins in Electrical Science (ICCRAES-16) here from Tuesday.

Basavaraj Bhimalli, president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, which runsg the autonomous college, told presspersons here on Saturday that ICCRAES-16 is a multidisciplinary conference covering engineering streams, including Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Computers and Information Sciences, and the thrust areas of these streams.

More than 400 delegates from all over the country and a few countries, including the U.S. and Japan, would participate in the conference where 113 select papers would be presented by experts from different engineering colleges in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, New Delhi and others and from engineering colleges and institutions in the U.K., the U.S., Malaysia and Japan.

Mr. Bhimalli said that the conference would be inaugurated by member-secretary of AICTE A.P. Mittal. Renowned foreign delegates, including Peter Mcfarlance from University of Glasgow, U.K., Subramaniam Ganesan from Oakland University, U.S., and Madya Lee Yoot Khaun from Malaysia will be among the participants. All the three foreign delegates would be delivering keynote addresses during the inaugural session.

One of the features of the conference was that all the papers to be presented by experts would be published in the International Journal of Emerging Technology in Computer Science and Electronics (IJTCSE).

Mr. Bhimalli said that altogether more than 200 papers were received to be presented in the conference and the peer review team had selected only 113 papers.

Principal of the college S.S. Awanti and Head of the Electronics Department P.K. Kulkarni said that 15 technical sessions would be held for two days where technical papers would be presented.