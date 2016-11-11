ICC extends water release period

The Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) of Bhadra Command Area Development Authority (CADA) has decided to extend the period of release of water from Bhadra reservoir into the canals for kharif crops by nine days.

Bhadra CADA had decided to provide water for kharif crops on an on-and-off basis for a period of 100 days. As per the existing schedule, the release of water into the canals was to be stopped on November 11.

Farmers’ demand

There was a demand from the farmers of Davangere district to extend the period of release of water into the canals to save the paddy crop in 40,000 hectares of land in the tail-end region of the command area.

At the meeting, in Bengaluru on November 9, in which Ministers Kagodu Thimmappa and S.S. Mallikarjun took part, it was decided to extend the period of release water till November 20.