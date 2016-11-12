I’m ready to host meeting of CMs: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he was prepared to host a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Mahadayi riparian States if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not do so.
He told reporters here that he was waiting for Mr. Fadnavis to fix a fresh date for the meeting of the Chief Ministers in a bid to find an out-of-the-tribunal solution to the inter-State row over sharing of the Mahadayi river waters. He said the row could be resolved even at this stage if Prime Minister Narendra Modi took interest to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the three riparian States of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Legal opinion sought
He said the government had sought legal opinion on the possibility of taking action against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and its leaders for observing ‘black day’ protests on Karnataka Rajyotsava day in Belagavi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor