I’m ready to host meeting of CMs: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he was prepared to host a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Mahadayi riparian States if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not do so.

He told reporters here that he was waiting for Mr. Fadnavis to fix a fresh date for the meeting of the Chief Ministers in a bid to find an out-of-the-tribunal solution to the inter-State row over sharing of the Mahadayi river waters. He said the row could be resolved even at this stage if Prime Minister Narendra Modi took interest to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the three riparian States of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Legal opinion sought

He said the government had sought legal opinion on the possibility of taking action against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and its leaders for observing ‘black day’ protests on Karnataka Rajyotsava day in Belagavi.