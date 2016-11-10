Huge rush in banks across Mysuru

Banks across Mysuru city were crowded on Thursday with people carrying 500 and 1,000 rupee notes for either exchanging or depositing them. The banks, which remained closed on Wednesday, reopened at 10 a.m. and people had queued up since morning. Many had a tough time exchanging the old notes, with people who were in need of large amounts of cash for payments bearing the brunt.

Bank customers were disappointed as many banks were unable to provide new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes since they had not received the new notes. Only 100 and 50 rupee notes were being exchanged against the banned old high denomination notes.

Mysuru Lead Bank Manager Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that Rs. 2,000 notes had reached the currency chest and will be distributed soon to the branches. “However, new Rs. 500 notes are yet to come and it may take sometime for the banks to get the notes.”

Appealing to the people not to panic and rush to the banks in hordes, he said the banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday and people can make use of the opportunity to exchange or deposit the cash till December 30.

Many senior citizens and physically challenged persons were complaining of lack of separate arrangements for them at the banks. The rush was high in branches of SBI and SBM.

Mr. Shivalingaiah felt that the rush may come down once the ATMs become operational. The banks had been asked to configure the ATMs and this may be done by Friday.

In reply to a question, he said the banks have sufficient quantity of lower denomination notes, mainly Rs. 100 and 50, for the exchange.