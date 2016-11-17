Hoteliers’ conference in Hubballi from tomorrow

The 17th State conference of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants Association (KPHRA) and the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Hubballi Hotel Association will be held at Hotel Dennison here from Friday to Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, association president Sudhakar K. Shetty said Mayor Manjula Akkur would inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations and Murusavir Mutt seer Sri Guru Siddaraja Yogindra Swami would grace the occasion.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa is expected to inaugurate the KPHRA conference. Former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and H.D. Kumaraswamy, district in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni and others are to participate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and others too are scheduled to participate, Mr. Shetty said.

On the occasion, technical sessions focusing on issues concerning the hotel industry, workers and customers will be held. Along with members and office-bearers of the hotel associations, delegates from related organisations, experts and others will participate in the three-day event, he added.

The prime focus will be on the use of synthetics in food preparation, which is allegedly growing in the hotel business. Experts will sensitise the participants against the use of synthetic material, chemicals and other harmful components. The participants will also be informed about the latest technology ensuring smooth functioning of hotels and also about maintaining sanitation and cleanliness.

Besides adopting modern technologies, it is also important to train the staff and workers. The association is contemplating setting up a training institute for hotels workers here, Mr. Shetty said.

He also said the association would ensure that customers don’t suffer in matters of boarding and lodging during these three days. He dismissed the charge that the association has fully booked many hotels and lodges for the three days.

