Hostellers protest against poor quality of food

Students of postgraduate hostels staging a demonstration seeking better basic amenities at hostels in Dharwad on Thursday.

A number of postgraduate students, residing in the students’ hostels, have alleged that they were not being given quality food at the hostels.

The students staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday demanding the proper supply of food and condemning the officials apathy in solving the students’ problems. The protesters said that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) authorities’ supply food for hostellers, but this arrangement was not convenient for the students. Moreover, the food was also not up to the standards often provided.

Besides, there were several other issues plaguing the hostellers.

“However, the officials of the Department of Backward Communities and Minorities (BCM) that runs these hostels appear to be least bothered to sort out these problems, particularly those related to basic amenities. The students have boycotted classes for last three days but none of the officials have responded to their pleas yet,” they alleged.

Later, the students submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking early redressal of these problems.

